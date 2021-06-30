Slack introduces audio feature ‘Huddles’ to re-create informal office discussions

Do you miss the office? Not the TV show, but the place you used to go to work and have informal conversations with your coworkers? Well, Slack is aiming to re-create the experience with a new audio “Huddles” platform and a few other features coming to the business chat app to help you relive the days of your in-person 9 to 5 job.

Slack Huddles is an audio-first way to start live conversations with your coworkers. Rather than participating in meetings, this feature wants you to have a “lightweight conversation” with your team.

“Before, you might have dropped by a coworker’s desk to hash out an idea, or caught up with a colleague in the hallway to debrief after a big meeting. Those casual conversations, which aren’t burdened by formality or timeboxed to 30-minute increments, not only build team camaraderie but often evolve into an idea of something greater,” says Slack in a blog post.

In just one click, a huddle can be started in any channel or DM, including those you share with folks outside your company. The app says, “Huddles are particularly useful when you want to discuss a complex topic on the fly without having to negotiate busy calendars, and want a break from being on camera.” It’s even possible to share your screen with this feature as well.

Slack is also adding an alternative to an “endless stream of meetings:”

When large or distributed teams need to schedule a meeting, it can be hard — if not impossible — to find a time that works for everyone. It would be far simpler to share ideas asynchronously, at a time that works best for each person. That’s why we’re introducing a new way to easily create and share video, voice, and screen recordings in Slack.

Now, paid team members will be able to record video, voice, and screen so coworkers can watch it whenever and in whatever way works best for them. Slack says huddles and recordings were designed to be inclusive and will offer live captioning as well.

Last but not least, Slack is introducing Atlas, a new way to connect with colleagues and navigate your organization. This is the easiest way for a new hire joining a large team to understand exactly who does what.

Slack Atlas enhances profiles with rich, dynamic information — including your company’s org structure, employee start dates, and custom fields. And it seamlessly integrates with popular solutions like Workday, meaning profile data automatically populates and is always up to date.

This function will be offered to select Business+ and Enterprise Grid plans. Starting now, these three new features will roll out to Slack users. Recently, the app launched a new Scheduled Send feature, and here’s how it works.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: