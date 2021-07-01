Apple will start to collect imagery to expand the Apple Maps feature ‘Look Around’ to Austria starting next week until December.

According to the Austrian website Der Standard, people will start to see dozens of Apple cars navigating in the country. As for now, only cars will record the street through the next months, not people with cameras on backpacks, for example.

In many ways, Look Around is Apple’s version of Google’s popular and useful Street View feature. It allows you to zoom in on a particular area and receive a view as if you’re walking down the street. Look Around offers a street-level view with high-resolution, 3D photography, and more.

Here’s how Apple describes Look Around:

Maps offers interactive street-level imagery with high-resolution, 3D photography and smooth and seamless transitions through major cities with Look Around. Explore select cities with an interactive 3D experience that gives you a 360‑degree view of a place. And enjoy smooth and seamless transitions as you navigate your way around.

When available in Austria, the Look Around feature will make a huge difference for Apple Maps users since they’ll be able to easily discover businesses, coffee shops, and more.

This feature is available in many cities in Canada, Ireland, Japan, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Did you spot any of the Apple cars collecting imageries for Apple Maps in your city? Post them in the comment section below or send us a tweet at @9to5mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: