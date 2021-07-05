Among all the new features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple has introduced some great changes to its Notes app. However, if you have already installed the latest versions of the operating systems on your devices, be aware that some of the notes will not show up on earlier versions of iOS or macOS.

The updates to the Notes app make it more advanced for group collaboration and also easier to organize and find your notes. For instance, users can now mention other people in shared notes anywhere in the text using the @ sign and the collaborator’s name.

Apple has also finally added tagging support, so you can add tags to your text and then easily find it through a new interface to search for tagged notes. However, you might want to stay away from these features for a while if you still use a device running older versions of the operating system.

If the Notes app detects a device in your iCloud account running a version earlier than iOS 14.5 or macOS Big Sur 11.3, it will alert you that tagged notes or mentions will be unavailable on those devices. Interestingly, the latest versions of iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur are partially compatible with these features.

Both iOS 15 and macOS Monterey are currently available in beta to developers and users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program. The final releases of these updates are expected this fall.

H/T Felipe Ribeiro & Willian Max

