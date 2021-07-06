iOS hit Super Stickman Golf 3 arriving soon on Apple Arcade alongside Super Leap Day

- Jul. 6th 2021 10:49 am PT

0

Apple Arcade has some more popular titles slated to arrive soon with the latest being Super Stickman Golf 3+ and Super Leap Day.

Super Stickman Golf is the award-winning series from developer Noodlecake and the latest version of the iOS hit is about to land on Apple Arcade.

Super Stickman Golf 3+ will come to Apple’s gaming service with the premium features unlocked, all 48 courses, no ads or in-app purchases, unlimited turn-based matches, and much more. You can sign up for a launch alert by tapping the “Get” button here on iOS.

Another popular iOS title coming to Apple Arcade is Super Leap Day, a single-button platformer that offers a “new level every day.” And last week Apple announced Detonation Racing is also set to come to the service.

The news comes after Apple Arcade revealed a new Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Jetpack Joyride are all on the way too.

Check out everything available on Apple Arcade in our full guide here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription game service that launched in the fall of 2019 for $4.99/mo or $49.99/year.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12