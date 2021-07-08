9to5Mac Happy Hour 337: iPadOS 15 productivity, state of Apple TV+, LiveWire review

This week on Happy Hour 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Taylor assess the difference iPadOS 15 makes for iPad productivity, and tackle the state of Apple TV+. Plus, a bonus review of the LiveWire motorcycle.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Follow

Taylor Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: