9to5Mac Happy Hour 337: iPadOS 15 productivity, state of Apple TV+, LiveWire review

This week on Happy Hour 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Taylor assess the difference iPadOS 15 makes for iPad productivity, and tackle the state of Apple TV+. Plus, a bonus review of the LiveWire motorcycle.
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
Follow
Taylor Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
Read More
- Apple TV+ announces new 9/11 documentary special: ‘Inside the President’s War Room’
- Here’s what we know about Apple’s rumored plans for an OLED iPad
- Hands-on: How to edit PDFs with iPhone and iPad in the iOS 15 Files app
- Apple Pencil features expand to more languages with additional Scribble functionality
- ‘Defending Jacob’ series is the first Apple TV+ content to get a physical disc release
- WSJ: Apple mulling $1 billion acquisition of Reese Witherspoon’s media company
- How to screen share over FaceTime using Windows on a PC
- LiveWire: How the electric Harley-Davidson motorcycle performs from a tech perspective
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel