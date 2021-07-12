New ‘Behind the Mac’ ad highlights multiple artists from Canada

Apple today released a new advertisement specifically for Canadians. The “Made in Canada” video, which is part of the “Behind the Mac” campaign, highlights multiple artists from Canada, including Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, and Shawn Mendes.

In a 30-second video, the advertisement shows singers, songwriters, and other music industry professionals using Mac computers. More specifically, every Mac shown in the video is a MacBook, which is quite interesting.

However, that’s not all. Apple has also introduced a new webpage on its Canadian website for the same campaign, which features brief details about each of the artists featured in the video. Of course, Apple also emphasizes some Mac apps used by these professionals, such as GarageBand and Adobe Photoshop, as well as highlighting the power of the M1 chip.

Canadians are making a major impact on global music culture through their creativity. And many are doing it on a Mac. Meet some of them and see what they’re up to.

Apple has been investing in the “Behind the Mac” campaign for a while now, and today’s video follows two new ads that were released in April, one featuring singer-songwriter FINNEAS and another focused on students. Each video shows people using Macs in different situations, ranging from school, college, and work.

You can watch the “Made in Canada” ad below or on Apple’s official YouTube channel:

