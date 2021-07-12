PSA: It’s not just you, Apple confirms iCloud Mail is suffering from the Monday blues

iCloud Mail is having trouble this morning with some users seeing password errors and not being able to log in to Apple’s own Mail app or iCloud website or through third-party mail apps to access their email.

Update 11:20 am PT: Apple is still working on a fix.

Update 8:20 am PT: Downtime still ongoing.

We saw the trouble here this morning at 9to5Mac and noticed others are seeing the same iCloud Mail problems around Twitter.

Just after 7 am PT Apple officially confirmed the iCloud problems on its System Status page saying “Users may be unable to access iCloud mail.”

For now, Apple says “some users are affected” but reports are certainly growing. You can see the spike in iCloud Mail issues reported on Down Detector just after 6 am PT / 9 am ET.

We’ll update this post as we learn more.

I can’t login to my iCloud account at https://t.co/KvsEZhjw4t in order to generate an app specific password because it dropped my session at my mail client. Status page shows ok.. twitter says im not alone.@AppleSupport — @_giosan (@_giosan) July 12, 2021

Apple’s system status page is showing all green as of this writing, but I can’t access my iCloud mail, and a quick Twitter search suggests I’m not alone… — Dan Moren (@dmoren) July 12, 2021

