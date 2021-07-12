Preview: WhatsApp multi-device compatibility on the desktop app

WhatsApp has been testing multi-device compatibility for a while. Now, WABetaInfo was able to show how this is going to work on the desktop app.

When multi-device compatibility for WhatsApp is available, users will be able to link up to four devices and one mobile phone. The big deal about this feature is that you’ll be able to use WhatsApp on your Mac even without an internet connection on your phone.

As you can see in the image above, here’s what will appear when the multi-device compatibility is available:

Make calls and send messages without connecting your phone. Use WhatsApp on up to 4 devices at the same time.

Recently, in an interview with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, they said that “it’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync.”

This is probably the way WhatsApp will finally release an iPad version, as has been rumored for about three years now.

Currently, the multi-device compatibility is still under development but will soon be available for beta testers.

WhatsApp is rolling out version 2.2126.11 of its web and desktop clients with a disappearing messages feature and a new archive tab. With the disappearing messages feature, users are able to send photos and videos that disappear after the other user sees them.

Apart from that, when you archive a conversation and the person sends you a message again, it will stay in that tab. You can read more about it here.

Are you looking forward to WhatsApp supporting multiple devices? Let us know in the comment section below.

