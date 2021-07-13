Apple releases macOS 11.5 RC with Podcasts app improvements and Music app fix

After a long beta cycle, Apple has seeded the macOS 11.5 Release Candidate to developer and public beta testers today. The release comes with bug fixes for the Music app and an update for the Podcasts app.

If you’re enrolled in the developer or public beta program, the OTA for macOS 11.5 RC should be showing up soon if it’s not already. You can also download the beta from Apple’s Developer website.

There haven’t been many user-facing changes discovered in the macOS 11.5 beta but Apple has detailed what to expect in the RC’s release notes today.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 includes the following improvements for your Mac:

Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

Alongside the macOS 11.5 RC, Apple released the iOS 14.7 RC and its new MagSafe

Meanwhile, we’re eagerly awaiting the third beta to launch for macOS Monterey and iOS 15.

