Apple releases iOS 14.7 to the public with MagSafe Battery Pack support, ability to combine Apple Card accounts, more

Apple today is releasing iOS 14.7 to the public today following beta testing. The new update brings support for the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, support for combining Apple Card accounts, and more. Head below for the full details and the full release notes.

You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. Apple is also rolling out tvOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6 to the public today as well.

What’s new in iOS 14.7?

Following the release of IOS 14.6 to the public in May, iOS 14.7 is another notable update for iPhone users. One of the biggest changes here is support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, which has already started arriving to early shoppers.

iOS 14.7 also brings support for merging two separate Apple Cards and creating one joint, co-owned account. This process will combine credit limits and can be found in the updated Wallet application.

iOS 14.7 also brings a new timer management feature for HomePod users for the Home application. This allows you to set and among timers using the Home app on your iPhone and iPad.

Here are the full release notes for iOS 14.7:

MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

