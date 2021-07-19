New photos show our first real-world look at Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12

Apple’s iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack is set to start arriving to customers later this week after being announced last Tuesday, but one lucky buyer has managed to get their hands on one early. Images posted to Reddit offer our first real-world at the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, with details on fit, finish, and thickness.

On Reddit, Steven Russell says they were able to pick up the MagSafe Battery Pack at their local Apple Store in Memphis, Tennessee, this weekend. This is despite the fact that Apple’s Online Store currently shows that the MagSafe Battery Pack is not available for in-store pickup at any Apple Stores, and online orders are currently slated to ship toward the end of the month.

Russell shared some early impressions of the iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack

“smooth hard plastic. Not silicone like I assumed. Feel like it might hold up better.”

“magnet is STRONG. I can see where this would be an issue with leather cases & the circular imprint.”

“perfect combo w/ white silicone case.”

Russell also noted that it “definitely adds quite a bit of thickness” to the iPhone 12 is “about the same size” as Mophie’s competing battery pack for iPhone 12. “The rounded edges are a little nicer on the hand when holding it,” Russell adds.

Apple announced the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 last week, and it serves as its own alternative to existing offers from companies like Mophie and Anker. It attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max and charges the connected iPhone at 5W. It features an 11.13Wh battery, which is smaller than Mophie and Anker.

The first MagSafe Battery Pack orders are slated to begin arriving later this week, which is also when we expect it to officially hit Apple Stores. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the early images down in the comments below!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: