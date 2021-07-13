AppSwitcher for Mac helps users cleanly deliver presentations

Aquarius Computer today is releasing its new Mac app called AppSwitcher. With this application, you can switch between apps in a presentation without revealing your screen full of open windows.

AppSwitcher is a new system extension-like app that allows users to switch to one app at a time and switch to only that app. For example, when you click on Safari, you instantly hide the open Mail app.

The app helps you to have a clean desktop, which is perfect for presentations. The AppSwitcher team says it feels “almost like if you were using an iPad or iPhone on your Mac.”

With AppSwitcher, the only things visible are the app you opened and the wallpaper behind it, as you can see in the video below:

AppSwitcher is a simple app that can improve your presentation skills, especially if you are used to sharing your screen all the time.

With the pandemic and more people working from home, lots of different solutions for presentations have emerged within this past year. Recently, 9to5Mac covered a new app by Evernote creator that enhances presentations in apps like Teams, Zoom, and Slack.

For those who want to test out AppSwitcher, it’s available in the Mac App Store as a single payment of $2.99 here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: