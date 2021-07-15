Motif can now turn your iPhone and Mac photos into canvas prints

Motif, the company behind the Mac Photos app printing service that Apple used to offer is out with the option to easily print images on canvas right from iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple offered a seamless printing service right within the Photos app on Mac up until 2018. It then shifted to integrated plug-ins from Motif and more to handle the functionality.

Along with macOS integration, RR Donnelley’s Motif has an iOS app that’s been updated over the last few years with new features like an express mode to quickly print your photos.

Today, Motif announced that the option for canvas prints have launched for Mac and iPhone/iPad:

Available on Motif for macOS and iOS, canvases can be simply made using a single image or a collage of images to suit every design need whether you’re looking to print a single image, fill your home with your original art or create a gallery wall. With gatherings such as family vacations, weddings, baby showers and more on the horizon this summer, photo canvas prints provide the perfect way to display meaningful memories forever. Motif is out to show that photos are back in season.

Motif canvas prints feature:

Variety of Canvas Sizes: The photo canvas prints are available in four sizes, in both horizontal or vertical orientations: 8×10 inches, 10×14 inches, 16×20 inches and 24×36 inches.

The photo canvas prints are available in four sizes, in both horizontal or vertical orientations: 8×10 inches, 10×14 inches, 16×20 inches and 24×36 inches. Edge Style Options: To further customize, users can select from two edge styles. Canvases can be made with image wrap edges, where the image wraps onto the edge of the canvas, or solid color edges, which will make the edges black, white or a custom color of your choosing.

To further customize, users can select from two edge styles. Canvases can be made with image wrap edges, where the image wraps onto the edge of the canvas, or solid color edges, which will make the edges black, white or a custom color of your choosing. Edge Size Options: Users can also choose between a .75 inch or 1.5 inch edge. The smaller edge size is better suited for small canvases or display applications while the larger edge size is better suited for large canvases and wall hanging.

Canvas prints start from $29.99. You can get started with the free Motif iOS app or macOS Photos app integration.

