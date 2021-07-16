First LG UltraFine OLED Pro review calls the display ‘astonishing’ as launch appears imminent [Video]

LG’s new 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor looks set to become available any moment now and along with that, we’ve got the first review of the new 4K professional display. BH Photo calls the experience “astonishing” and “immersive” but it’s also specifically tailored for a handful of use cases.

We noticed last week that BH Photo’s listing of the 32-inch LG UltraFine OLED Pro showed an availability date of July 16. And after signing up to get notified about the release on LG’s website, we got an “in stock alert” yesterday.

However, LG’s website still shows an out of stock status and BH Photo’s listing says “New Item – Coming Soon” with the previous July 16 date being removed (BH is currently the only retailer LG lists where you can buy it).

Interestingly though, BH did publish its full review of the new display that includes “Order the LG UltraFine 32EP950-B 31.5″ 16:9 4K HDR OLED Monitor at B&H” in the video description. Between LG sending out in stock updates and BH publishing its review, it appears availability could start anytime now for the 32-inch model (27-inch version likely coming in October).

Notably, there are a mix of trade-offs with the $4,000 OLED Pro display when comparing to products like Apple’s Pro Display XDR, LG’s existing UltraFine lineup, or other competitors. Those include a lower peak brightness, non-variable refresh rate, USB-C instead of Thunderbolt, and more.

BH Photo’s Doug Guerra highlights this display is truly made for professionals and will be the best fit for workflows like graphic design, image and video editing, and broadcast grading. For the intended use cases, Doug calls the monitor “astonishing” and “immersive” and notes to really appreciate the OLED panel you’ve got to see it in person.

Check out the full review below and you can get notified from BH Photo when orders open up here.

