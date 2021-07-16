Logitech Circle View Doorbell pulled from Apple’s HomeKit website amid overheating complaints

Update: Logitech says the Circle View Doorbell will be added back to Apple’s website next week and was removed in error. The company did not respond to questions about the overheating problems plaguing many users.

HomeKit doorbells have been hard to come by over the years, particularly ones with support for HomeKit Secure Video. Earlier this year, however, Logitech expanded its popular lineup of HomeKit accessories with the Logitech Circle View Doorbell. This month, however, the Logitech Circle View Doorbell has been removed from Apple’s HomeKit accessories webpage…

As first spotted by eagle-eyed Reddit users, the Logitech Circle View Doorbell has been mysteriously removed from Apple’s list of HomeKit-compatible accessories. According to archive data viewed by 9to5Mac, the change appears to have taken place at the beginning of this month, but without explanation from Logitech or Apple.

It’s unclear what prompted Apple to remove the Logitech Circle View Doorbell from its HomeKit accessory webpage. Interestingly enough, however, the accessory is still available to purchase from the Apple Online Store. On the other hand, trying to purchase it from the Logitech webpage results in an error.

When we reviewed the Logitech Circle View Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video earlier this year, we found it to be a reliable and reasonably priced option, though we also noted its lack of competition. As it has become more widely available, however, there have been a number of reports of the Logitech Circle View Doorbell overheating, even in the shade and in cool weather.

One user on Reddit last month explained:

On Monday it was 63º and overcast, yet the Logitech was offline most of the afternoon and even into the evening. Yesterday it was 80º and sunny, our doorbell was offline almost the entire day. Same today. I’ve removed the thing from its faceplate to let it cool off several times over the last few days and the back of this thing is HOT. I mean scalding my hand hot. It doesn’t seem safe at all.

This leads to a warning message in the Home app:

It’s possible that Apple removed the accessory from its list of HomeKit devices in response to these complaints, but that doesn’t explain why Apple continues to sell it via Apple Stores. We’ve reached out to Logitech for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

