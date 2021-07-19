Apple Music in India now rolling out Lossless and Spatial Audio support

A month ago, Apple released Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support for Apple Music subscribers on iOS 14.6. The problem was that subscribers in India couldn’t find the option. This is changing now, as Apple had promised would be the case.

According to developer Ishan Agarwal, Apple Music users in India are finally able to take advantage of the Lossless playback as well as Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio features. After his post on Twitter, lots of other Indian users started to see the options.

It was in May when Apple announced Apple Music Lossless, and after the WWDC21 keynote, one month later, the company released the feature to all users. Apart from highlighting the Apple Digital Masters label, users can also find in an album whether it’s compatible with Lossless/Hi-Res Lossless and Dolby Atmos.

Rejoice Apple Music India users! The wait for Spatial Audio is finally over it seems… Dolby Atmos & Hi-Res/Lossless Audio support is finally rolling out to users in India. It has probably reached all your Apple Devices and Android app too. Lemme know if you’ve got it. 😄 pic.twitter.com/B9ogIAaLpV — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 19, 2021

This release brought lots of controversy over which devices could be able to play Lossless songs and how the Dolby Atmos support would work.

In an interview, Apple executive Eddy Cue talked about how fewer people can differentiate a Lossless song from Apple’s AAC codec. Apart from the necessity of a wired connection, a proper headphone is also required.

The Apple exec explained that while he personally can’t tell the difference, Apple Music supports lossless for the “small set of customers” who want it:

Because the reality of lossless is: if you take 100 people and you take a stereo song in lossless and you take a song that’s been in Apple Music that’s compressed, I don’t know if it’s 99 or 98 can’t tell the difference. For the difference of lossless, our ears aren’t that good. Yeah, there are a set of people who have these incredible ears, and that’s one piece of it. There’s the other piece of it, which is do you have the level of equipment that can really tell the difference? It requires very, very high-quality stereo equipment.

With Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio, all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip are able to experience this feature, which brings an immersive audio format that enables musicians to mix music so it sounds like the instruments are all around you in space.

Are you an Apple Music subscriber in India? Has this feature been rolled out for you? Tell us in the comment section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: