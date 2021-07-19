Monday’s best deals: $110 off iPad Air, Anker Gold Box 35% off sale, Apple TV 4K $120, more

A new week is now under way, and with it comes a batch of new discounts headlined by an all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad Air at $110 off. That’s alongside a notable Anker Gold Box sale at 35% off and previous-generation Apple TV 4K at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows with $110 iPad Air discounts

Amazon is currently discounting the latest 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air starting at $500 in a variety of colors. With up to $110 in savings across both entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB models to cellular offerings with increased capacities, we’re looking at the second-best prices to date on just about everything, as well as a few new lows on select colorways.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but at an even more affordable price, thanks to today’s discounts. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside up to 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, up to 10-hour battery life, and cellular connectivity. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Anker launches up to 35% off Gold Box sale

Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Anker chargers, power banks, and other accessories starting at $12. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD Power Bank for $110. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while marking only the second notable discount of the year and matching the 2021 low set in April.

PowerCore III Elite arrives as a capable portable power bank for your everyday carry, complete with more than enough juice to refuel all of the gear in your Apple kit. Alongside its 25,600 mAh battery, there’s a 60W USB-C output and pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for topping off your phone or earbuds.

Previous-generation Apple TV 4K sees $59 discount

B&H offers the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $120. Down from $179, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date that matches our previous mention. While not the all-new models that included the refreshed Siri Remote, the now previous-generation Apple TV 4K provides some extra value at these sale prices for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside support for Ultra HD and HDR content, you’re also looking at HomeKit integration for acting as a hub alongside access to Apple Arcade and more.

