Here’s how to watch the Olympics opening ceremony on Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, web

The Tokyo Olympics officially kick off on Friday, July 23, with broadcasts happening on NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the USA network. Read along for how to watch the Olympics opening ceremony and all the events on Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, and the web.

After being pushed back a year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are starting today, July 20, with the first two events being softball and the opening ceremony happening on Friday, July 23.

However, one more change for the Tokyo games is no spectators being allowed due to another COVID spike in Japan.

How to watch the Olympics opening ceremony on Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, and web

When

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony officially starts on July 23 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET

NBC and Peacock will also be rebroadcasting the ceremony at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET First events kick off on July 20



Where to watch the Olympics opening ceremony

If you have access to a streaming cable provider like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Sling, etc. you can watch the Olympics opening ceremony on NBC on any of your supported devices

Or you can watch the 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET ceremony rebroadcast on Peacock via iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and the web if you have a Peacock Premium plan (from $4.99/month) You can also watch on NBC via an HDTV antenna with your TV for free



Tokyo Olympics schedule

Interestingly, the schedule actually kicks off Tuesday, July 20 (day –3), with the big start of the opening ceremony happening on July 23 and events running through August 8.

NBCSN has coverage of the softball games kicking off with Japan vs. Australia and US vs. Italy starting from 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on July 20.

Check out a roundup of many of the events here, with the entire Tokyo Olympic schedule available here. They’ll be broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, Peacock, and NBC’s other channels. You can also follow along with the official NBC Olympic Twitter account for more highlights.

Also very notably, this is the first time that skateboarding is part of the Olympics.

