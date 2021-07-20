Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $100 off, latest MacBook Air from $800, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a $100 discount on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $800 and these official iPhone 12 mini cases from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro rocks a Liquid Retina XDR display

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $999. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount while scoring $100 in savings to mark the lowest price we’ve seen to date overall. Amazon is also offering a discount on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $749, down from $799 to match the second-best price yet.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features, like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air on sale from $800

Various retailers are offering the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB from $800. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at as much as $199 in savings to mark a new all-time low. With back to school on the mind, now is the perfect time to lock in Apple’s latest MacBook Air and finally see what all of the fuss is about on its new M1 chip.

The package is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You’re still getting the lightweight form factor that many have come to know and love, which is even more streamlined thanks to the lack of an integrated fan. A pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases on sale from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official iPhone 12 mini cases today, with the Leather MagSafe cover leading the way at $35.99. Usually fetching $59, you’re looking at nearly 40% in savings, as today’s offer delivers the second-best price to date and the lowest in several months.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 mini in a specially tanned and finished leather complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac, and then check out all of the other discounts from $30.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: