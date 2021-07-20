PSA: You can’t combine Apple Card accounts with an active installment plan

With iOS 14.7, Apple announced that Apple Card Family members can combine credit limits to create a co-owned account with the lower of the two APRs. If you’re having trouble doing that, there’s a catch if you’ve financed an Apple purchase, so here’s how to solve it.

According to one of our readers, he and his wife, both with iOS 14.7 and with Apple Cards approved, were having trouble combining their credit limits, receiving an error message every time they tried.

While Apple told them everything was fine with their accounts, Goldman Sachs said otherwise. Here’s what he shared with us:

“If you’ve purchased an Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or any other Apple thing using the differed installment plan, which automatically charges your Apple Card monthly, your account won’t be eligible to combine with someone else’s until that balance is paid off.”

So, if you’re an Apple Card member and want to combine your credit limit with one of your relatives, you need to pay any installments before combining accounts.

Once you have no balance left, Goldman Sachs says you can combine credit limits with no problem. Here’s how to invite someone to Apple Card Family and combine credit limits:

Open the Wallet app and tap your Apple Card; Tap the more button; Under People, tap Share My Card, then tap Continue; Select a member of your Family Sharing group. To invite someone to join your Family Sharing group, tap Invite Someone; To invite an account co-owner, tap Become Co-Owners; Follow the instructions on your screen to provide the requested information; Tap Send Invitation, then authenticate with your passcode.

