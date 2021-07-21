Wedbush reiterates 1TB iPhone 13 claim; keynote third week of September

Analysts Wedbush have repeated a claim that there will be a 1TB iPhone 13 storage tier, despite a contradictory report by TrendForce.

Wedbush first made the claim back in February that this year’s iPhone line-up would push beyond the current maximum 512GB storage capacity …

Wedbush today said that supply chain checks suggest that the next generation iPhone lineup, colloquially referred to as iPhone 13, will feature a 1 TB high-end storage option for the first time […] Apple has currently only offered 1 TB of storage on its high-end iPad Pro tablets.

Not so, said TrendForce last month.

For those who were expecting a 1TB option of storage, TrendForce says Apple is expected to maintain the same memory capacities as the iPhone 12 line.

But Wedbush today insists its supply-chain sources support the 1TB claim.

From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.

The firm is generally bullish on AAPL, and believes that iPhone 13 sales will match or exceed those of the iPhone 12.

We believe based on our recent Asia supply chain checks that iPhone 13 demand will be similar/slightly stronger than iPhone 12 out of the gates which speaks to our thesis that this elongated “supercycle” will continue for Cupertino well into 2022 […] Asia supply chain builds for iPhone 13 are currently in the ~90 million/100 million unit range compared to our initial iPhone 12 reads at 80 million units (pre-COVID) and represents a ~15% increase YoY out of the gates. While this number will clearly move around over the coming months (chip shortage volatility adds to it), we believe this speaks to an increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post vaccine consumer “reopening environment”.

Wedbush also echoes several other reports that Apple’s timings will be back to its traditional late-September iPhone launch.

This positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021’s launch timing will be “normal.” From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.

Would you be in the market for a 1TB iPhone 13? If so, let us know why in the comments.

iPhone 12 photo: TheRegisti/Unsplash

