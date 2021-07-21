Apple releases iPadOS 14.7 to the public with Home app upgrades and more

Two days after releasing iOS 14.7 to the public, Apple today has released iPadOS 14.7 as well. This update includes enhancements to the Podcasts app, bug fixes for Apple Music, and more.

It’s rare for Apple to split up iOS and iPadOS releases, but that’s what happened this week. On Monday, iOS 14.7 was released to the public after beta testing, but iPadOS 14.7 was nowhere to be found.

In addition to bug fixes and performance improvements, iPadOS 14.7 also includes a new timer management feature for HomePod users for the Home application. This allows you to set and among timers using the Home app on your iPhone and iPad.

Here are the full release notes for iPadOS 14.7:

Apple Card family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share Playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

Audio may skip when using USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapters with iPad

Did you find anything else new in today’s release of iPadOS 14.7? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: