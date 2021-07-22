Akamai DNS outage knocks many major websites and services offline: PSN, Steam, Fidelity, more [U]

Update 12:48 p.m. ET: Akamai says it has implemented a fix for the issue. “We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations. We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated,” it says.

An apparent DNS issue is affecting a number of high-profile websites today, taking them offline and leading to error messages for users. Reports on Downdetector began to spike around 12 p.m. ET today, with users facing issues accessing websites such as Chase, AT&T, HBO, Steam, American Express, and more.

As of right now, it appears that the outages are being caused by issues affecting the Akamai Edge DNS service. The company posted an update on its system status webpage acknowledging the outages:

Investigating – We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service. We are actively investigating the issue. If you have questions or are experiencing impact due to this issue, please contact Akamai Technical Support. In the interest of time, we are providing you the most current information available, which is subject to changes, corrections, and updates.

According to user reports on Twitter and Downdetector, the outage is affecting:

PlayStation Network

HBO

Fidelity

UPS

Steam

Airbnb

LastPass

Discover

American Express

Chase

PNC

Salesforce

Mint

Capital One

Vanguard

Delta

Southwest Airlines

Newegg

and more…

This is similar to the Fastly CDN outage that brought down a number of major websites last month, including Amazon, Reddit, Twitter, and Spotify.

