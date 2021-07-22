Poll: What’s your favorite iPad that’s currently in Apple’s lineup?

Apple sells today four different types of iPads. From the 10.2-inch base model with Touch ID up to the 12.9-inch version of the M1 iPad Pro, which of them is your favorite?

The iPad was first introduced by Steve Jobs in 2010, three years after the debut of the original iPhone. Ever since then, the line has only grown and Apple developed a proprietary software for its tablets with iPadOS, first-party accessories, and a whole ecosystem.

The base-model iPad is currently in its eight-generation. With a 10.2-inch screen, it’s the perfect tablet for education or for those who just want a bigger screen than on their iPhones. This iPad brings support to the first-generation Apple Pencil as well as the Smart Keyboard.

This is also the most affordable tablet Apple sells costing $329 in the 32GB version and if you’re a student, you can get this tablet for $299.

Another iPad that people love is the iPad mini. Currently, on its fifth generation, it has a 7.9-inch display and a powerful A12 Bionic processor. This model supports the original Apple Pencil and it is really handy for taking notes, reading books, and playing games on Apple Arcade. With a 3.5mm headphone jack, it’s also the iPad to go if you want to listen to some Apple Music songs in Lossless quality.

For those who prefer a more powerful iPad, the fourth-generation iPad Air has almost everything everyone needs. It supports the Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, has Touch ID enabled on its Side Button, and uses the most recent chip: the A14 Bionic.

This iPad is the go-to for those who care about multitasking, the best Apple accessories, and want to take advantage of the USB-C port for charging and transferring data.

Last but not least, Apple’s most powerful iPad comes in two sizes 11-inches and 12.9-inches. The M1 iPad Pro has the power of a Mac but running iPadOS. The 12.9-inch model is the first product with a miniLED display, and both models feature 5G support, a professional camera sensor with LiDAR scanner, and up to 2TB of storage.

Different from all the iPads, this one is perfect for designers and editors who rely on accurate colors and quick responses while multitasking.

Over these years, I personally have had multiple iPads. From the second-generation iPad, to my favorite iPad Air 2, the powerful second-generation iPad Pro and now the iPad Air 4. Which iPad do you currently have? What’s your favorite and why? Vote in the poll and tell us in the comment section below.

