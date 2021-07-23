Deals: Black Friday in July Apple sale, iPhone 12 mini $129 off, MagSafe Charger $30, more

We’re heading into the weekend with a collection of the best deals, headlined by a massive Black Friday in July Apple sale at Best Buy. That’s alongside a notable iPhone 12 mini discount at $129 off and Apple’s MagSafe Charger for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Black Friday in July Apple sale goes live at Best Buy

Best Buy is celebrating Black Friday in July by rolling into the weekend with its latest three-day sale. Now through Sunday, you’ll be able to score holiday-worthy discounts on a collection of Apple releases, smart home tech, TVs, and much more. Headlining all of the price cuts is Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $199. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at the best price of the year, with today’s offer matching the all-time low we saw back over the Black Friday season last year.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Grab an iPhone 12 mini at up to $129 off

Woot is currently offering the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 mini in certified refurbished condition starting at $580. Delivery will run you another $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at $119 in savings, with today’s offer beating our previous discount by $15 to mark a new all-time low. There are also higher-end capacities with up to $129 in savings, as well.

iPhone 12 mini arrives as Apple’s latest take on a more compact smartphone centered around a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Inside, you’ll get all of the power of the larger iPhone 12 series handsets thanks to the A14 Bionic processor, which comes backed by 64GB of storage, 5G, and Face ID. Returning to that refreshed form-factor, there’s now an updated design reminiscent of the beloved iPhone 4 that’s complemented by Ceramic Shield glass on the back and a dual sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s MagSafe Charger is down to $30

Woot offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $30. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date, with today’s offer coming within cents of the all-time low and marking the best price in months for a new condition model.

If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit. As the brand’s take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset.

