Tim Cook meets with prime minister of Spain at Apple Park

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister of Spain, at Apple Park in Cupertino this week. The two discussed the “digital transformation” among other topics during the meeting, according to Sánchez.

The prime minister took to Twitter today to recap the meeting and share a photo, saying he had a productive meeting with the Apple CEO. The two reportedly discussed the Recovery Plan, which is Spain’s investment in their economy to help recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Productive meeting with Tim Cook in San Francisco. Spain knows that digital transformation is a priority and the Recovery Plan offers us a unique opportunity to face this challenge. There is no better occasion for big technology companies like Apple to invest in our country.

As reported by MSBNC earlier this week, Sánchez is in the US to promote Spanish businesses, address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations, and more. Other reports have indicated that he’s also met with executives from Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Blackstone.

Cook has regularly met with politicians during his tenure as Apple CEO, though the rate of those meetings has slowed down amid the pandemic.

