Here’s how to watch the Olympics on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, web

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off on Friday, July 23, with broadcasts happening on NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the USA network. Read along for how to watch the Olympics on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and the web.

After being pushed back a year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have started with the opening ceremony happening on Friday, July 23.

One more change for the Tokyo games is no spectators being allowed due to another COVID spike in Japan.

How to watch the Olympics on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and web

When

The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23 – August 8

Where to watch the Olympics

If you have access to a streaming cable provider like Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV, Sling, etc. you can watch the Olympics on NBC, CNBC, and USA on any of your supported devices

Or you can watch on the Peacock app via iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and the web (some Olympic events limited to a Peacock Premium plan – from $4.99/month) You can also watch on NBC via an HDTV antenna with your TV for free

Finally, you can watch select events on NBC’s Olympics website or with the NBC Sports iOS/Apple TV app

Tokyo Olympics schedule

The schedule actually kicked off Tuesday, July 20 (day –3), with the big start of the opening ceremony happening on July 23 and events running through August 8.

Check out a roundup of many of the popular events here

With the entire Tokyo Olympic schedule available here

Events are broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, Peacock, and NBC’s other channels. You can also follow along with the official NBC Olympic Twitter account for more highlights.

You can also keep up with the latest from Tokyo games in the Apple News app here.

Also very notably, this is the first time that skateboarding is part of the Olympics.

From growing up in his dream playground ➡️ to joining @TeamUSA’s first Olympic skateboarding team 🛹 Heimana Reynolds is living the dream 🤙@USASkateboard x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/V9YnBOiCT1 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2021

