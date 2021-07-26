Here’s how to watch the Olympics on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, web

- Jul. 26th 2021 1:00 pm PT

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off on Friday, July 23, with broadcasts happening on NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the USA network. Read along for how to watch the Olympics on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and the web.

After being pushed back a year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have started with the opening ceremony happening on Friday, July 23.

One more change for the Tokyo games is no spectators being allowed due to another COVID spike in Japan.

How to watch the Olympics on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and web

When

  • The Tokyo Olympics run from July 23 – August 8

Where to watch the Olympics

Tokyo Olympics schedule

The schedule actually kicked off Tuesday, July 20 (day –3), with the big start of the opening ceremony happening on July 23 and events running through August 8.

You can also keep up with the latest from Tokyo games in the Apple News app here.

Also very notably, this is the first time that skateboarding is part of the Olympics.

