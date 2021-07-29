‘Nanogram Messenger’ brings the full Telegram experience to your Apple Watch

Kosta Eleftheriou, the developer behind FlickType for Apple Watch and the developer who has exposed countless App Store scams, is out with a new Apple Watch app today. Nanogram Messenger is a new app for Telegram users that aims to bring the full Telegram experience to your Apple Watch.

Some context to the launch of Nanogram Messenger is that the Apple Watch version of the official Telegram app leaves quite a bit to be desired. The app does not work independently of your iPhones, which means that even if you have a cellular-enabled Apple Watch, you can’t use Telegram on your Apple Watch without having your iPhone nearby.

Nanogram aims to fill this void with a fully native Telegram experience on the Apple Watch. The app allows you to view, send, and receive Telegram messages on your Apple Watch, whether your iPhone is nearby or not.

The app’s description explains:

A fast, standalone Telegram app that works without your phone. Send, receive, and see all your messages right from your wrist – even when you don’t have your phone around! Experience the freedom of going truly phone-less with just your Apple Watch, while staying connected to your friends & family. Nanogram also supports the FlickType Swipe Keyboard, for faster & more private replies on the go.

As far as privacy is concerned, Eleftheriou says that Nanogram communicates directly with Telegram using Telegram’s official SDK and does not collect any information.

Nanogram also integrates support for FlickType, which is a swipe keyboard that is designed for Apple Watch. This makes it easy to type out messages on the Apple Watch’s display using a gesture-based keyboard.

Nanogram is available on the App Store for Apple Watch as a free download. If you’re a Telegram user with an Apple Watch, Nanogram is a must-have application for truly iPhone-free communication while on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: