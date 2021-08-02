Scan, pay, go: App Clip self-checkout comes to the Apple Store app

Apple is making it faster and easier than ever to buy accessories and cases at Apple Stores with a new self-checkout App Clip powered by the Apple Store app and Apple Pay. App Clips are small parts of apps that load quickly in the moments you need them.

Select Apple Stores now feature App Clips Codes nestled among the accessory and iPhone case bays. Simply walk in and use the camera on any iPhone running iOS 14.3 or later to scan the circular code, which resembles a QR code. You’ll launch a barcode scanner where you can scan accessories to confirm compatibility and begin the contactless self-checkout process.

Apple Store self-checkout has long been the way expert shoppers skip the line, but using the feature required downloading the Apple Store app ahead of time and a fair bit of background knowledge — Apple didn’t promote the capability with in-store signage. With App Clips, self-checkout becomes accessible to everyone at a time when contactless retail experiences are more important than ever.

Apple Fifth Avenue

If you’d like to try App Clip self-checkout at your local Apple Store, keep in mind that the feature is compatible with accessories stocked on the shelves. You’ll need to approach a Specialist for help with larger items like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. App Clip Codes have rolled out only in select stores at this time.

