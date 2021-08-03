Apple expands support for student IDs in Apple Wallet to new schools in the US and Canada

Apple announced in a press release today that it is expanding support for student IDs in the Apple Wallet application to new colleges and universities in the United States for the fall semester. Support for the feature is also expanding to Canada for the first time. Head below for the details.

Apple says:

For the first time, mobile student IDs can be added to the Wallet app in Canada, starting with the University of New Brunswick and Sheridan College this year. In the US, new schools to adopt mobile student IDs include Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine, New Mexico State University, and many more colleges across the country. “We’re excited to work with more schools in the US and introduce mobile student IDs in Canada to provide a secure and convenient way to get around campus with iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay. “Students and faculty have embraced using their iPhone and Apple Watch as the best way to access buildings, purchase meals, and more.”

Students at these schools will be able to add their IDs to Apple Wallet, allowing easy access from iPhone and Apple Watch. Once students add their student ID to Apple Wallet, they can hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader anywhere physical student ID cards are accepted, including dorms, restaurants, and more.

Apple also says that the University of Alabama will be the first school to exclusively use digital IDs starting this fall:

In April 2021, for the first time since launching mobile student IDs in Wallet, students used their mobile IDs to make purchases and access campus buildings more than they used plastic ID cards. This fall, the University of Alabama will be the first school to exclusively issue mobile student IDs to their 38,000 students with eligible devices.

Apple first added support for student cards in Apple Wallet with iOS 12 and watchOS 5, with launch partners including Temple University, Duke University, and more. This is a notable expansion of the feature, just in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

