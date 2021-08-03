Apple surveys customers on iPad mini screen size preferences ahead of rumored refresh

Over the past few months, rumors about a new iPad mini have gained even more traction. 9to5Mac also got an exclusive look at some of the features Apple is expected to unveil with its sixth generation. Now, Apple is surveying customers in China about the iPad mini size, iPadOS satisfaction, and more.

According to IT Home, Apple has sent a survey to users to ask about the iPad mini 4 screen size. Although Apple has now been selling the iPad mini 5 for a couple of years, both of them have the same screen size. In the survey, customers are asked whether the display is too small or too big.

The survey also asks whether customers also have Windows PC, Samsung, Amazon, or Huawei tablets, other smartphones, Apple Watch, and more.

They also inquire about the iPad mini accessories, if customers are using its included power and cable, a stylus, keyboard, headphones, speakers, protective case, etc.

In 2020, Apple surveyed iPhone users on the USB charger included in the box ahead of the iPhone 12 launch. As we all know, Apple removed not only the power brick of the latest iPhone but also the EarPods.

According to our sources, Apple is planning to use the A15 chip inside the new iPad mini, just like the new iPhones expected to be released later this year.

The new iPad mini will also feature USB-C connectivity on the bottom, the sources say, similar to the iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air. This will open the iPad mini up to a wide array of peripherals and accessories beyond the Lightning connector that the current iPad mini uses.

Finally, this redesigned iPad will also feature a magnetic Smart Connector similar to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, our sources say. This could mean that Apple has plans to release Smart Connector-capable accessories for the new iPad mini.

