Apple TV+ strikes deal for ‘Argylle’, a $200 million film project with star-studded cast

Apple TV+ has signed yet another major movie onto its slate of original film projects. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, ‘Argylle’ follows the word’s greatest spy around the globe. Deadline reports that Apple snagged the package for around $200 million.

The film will star Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L Jackson. Artist Dua Lipa will also feature, as well as providing music for the film’s score.

The movie’s plot is based off an upcoming book of the same name, which will be published next year. It’s unconfirmed whether the film will get a theatrical release; Apple has generally toured its big blockbuster movies on the cinema circuit.

‘Argylle’ is intended to be the start of a multi-film franchise.

Apple TV+ already has a working relationship with Vaughn. The streaming service is set to release a Tetris biopic starring Taron Egerton, again directed by Vaughn, early next year.

Apple has been gradually racking up an impressive list of big-budget original movies. Apple is currently in production on a $100 million Christmas movie starring Will Ferrel and Ryan Reynolds, a new take on the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ story.

It is also financing Martin Scorsese’s new feature, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessie Plemons.That film’s budget is similarly expensive, said to be in excess of $200 million. The movie is expected to get a wide theatrical release next year, and will then stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

‘Emancipation’ starring Will Smith is also filming now, another >$100 million movie project on Apple’s book.

Next week, Apple TV+ will premiere its next original movie ‘CODA’, which it acquired at Sundance in a record-setting $25 million deal.

