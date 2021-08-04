Musical ‘Come From Away’ is a new Apple TV+ film coming September 10

Apple today announced a new Original Film launching on September 10. Come From Away is the filmed version of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit musical with the same name.

Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley, who directed the original Broadway production, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show.

The movie tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the “come from aways” into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.

The live performance of Come From Away was filmed this past May at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers. It employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff, and creative teams.

Here’s the cast:

Petrina Bromley (original cast member of Come From Away, The Sound of Music) as Bonnie and others.

(original cast member of Come From Away, The Sound of Music) as Bonnie and others. Jenn Colella (original cast member and Tony Award nominee for Come From Away, If/Then) as Beverley/Annette and others.

(original cast member and Tony Award nominee for Come From Away, If/Then) as Beverley/Annette and others. De’Lon Grant (National tour for Jersey Boys) as Bob and others.

(National tour for Jersey Boys) as Bob and others. Joel Hatch (original cast member, Billy Elliot, Annie) as Claude and others.

(original cast member, Billy Elliot, Annie) as Claude and others. Tony LePage (Rock of Ages) as Kevin T. and others.

(Rock of Ages) as Kevin T. and others. Caesar Samayoa (original cast member, Sister Act, The Peewee Herman Show) as Kevin J./Ali and others.

(original cast member, Sister Act, The Peewee Herman Show) as Kevin J./Ali and others. Q. Smith (original cast member, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Hannah and others.

(original cast member, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Hannah and others. Astrid Van Wieren (original cast member and Dora award nominee for Come From Away) as Beulah and others.

(original cast member and Dora award nominee for Come From Away) as Beulah and others. Emily Walton (Peter and the Starcatcher, August: Osage County) as Janice and others.

(Peter and the Starcatcher, August: Osage County) as Janice and others. Jim Walton (Sunset Boulevard, The Music Man) as Nick/Doug and others

(Sunset Boulevard, The Music Man) as Nick/Doug and others Sharon Wheatley (original cast member, Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera) as Diane and others.

(original cast member, Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Cats, and The Phantom of the Opera) as Diane and others. Paul Whitty (Once, Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Amélie, The Full Monty) as Oz and others.

The movie will premiere on Friday, September 10, exclusively on Apple TV+. To learn more about shows and movies on the platform, check our full roundup here.

