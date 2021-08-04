Facebook app gets redesigned settings menu with simplified options

Facebook on Wednesday announced a new update to its mobile app’s settings menu, which will arrive later this week for users. The company is now making it easier for users to find and change privacy and other settings with simplified options.

According to Facebook in a blog post, the new settings menu has been redesigned to make things more simplified and easier to find and. While Facebook’s settings are currently spread across multiple sections, they will now be available in less categories for Facebook users in mobile platforms.

Whether it’s managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn’t have to think too hard about where to start. That’s why we’ve reduced the number of categories, and renamed them to more closely match people’s mental models.

Now the app will bring six main categories of settings, which are: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies. The company is also adding another shortcut to Privacy Checkup right at the top of the Settings page, so users can easily see and change their privacy preferences.

As TechCrunch noted, the last time Facebook redesigned its tweaks menu was in 2018 when the company centralized most options on a single page. Now it seems the company is reverting the settings menu to a more decentralized design “to more closely match people’s mental models.”

These updates will be rolled out on August 4th to Facebook users on iOS, Android, and mobile website.

