HomePod market share in the US still lags in comparison to Amazon and Google

A new report from CIRP today looking at the US smart speaker market for the June quarter highlights the continued dominance of Amazon and Google while HomePod and HomePod mini still make up a small sliver of smart speaker owners.

As a refresher, Apple made a surprise move back in March to discontinue its more expensive, original HomePod, leaving the $99 HomePod mini that arrived in November 2020 as the sole option. But Apple did continue selling the remaining HomePod stock into May.

It seemed possible that strategy could have given Apple’s smart speaker adoption a boost with the only option being $200 less expensive, however, the latest report from CIRP doesn’t show such an impact.

CIRP data says that the US smart speaker market hit 126 million devices as of June 2021 with Amazon making up the vast majority at 69% with its Echo devices and Google having a roughly 20% market share.

The report didn’t label the exact HomePod/mini market share, but based on the graph, it appears to have grown ever so slightly YoY to ~7 million units, putting the US HomePod market share under 10%.

Another highlight in the report was that Amazon and Google also dominate when it comes to getting multiple smart speakers into customers’ homes.

Amazon also has a larger share of smart speaker households. Based on CIRP analyses and accounting for houses with multiple devices (below), we estimate over 50 million US homes have at least one Amazon Echo device and about 23 million homes having at least one Google Nest/Home device. Manufacturers seek to sell multiple devices to consumers, to create a greater barrier to switching to competing systems. By this measure, Amazon has succeeded, with multiple devices in over 20 million US households. For comparison, Google has about 8 million multiple Nest/Home device households and Apple has only two million with more than one HomePod.

