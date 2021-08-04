Stacktrace Podcast 147: “The logic behind the pixels”

Rambo’s initial impressions of the Playdate developer tools, John’s process for keeping articles and sample code up to date, Google’s new Tensor chip, and designer/developer collaboration.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Sponsored by Bitrise: click here to learn more and set up your app’s continuous integration and delivery.
Hosts
Links
- John’s article about Swift’s Result type
- Raspberry Pi Pico
- Raspberry Pi 400
- Visual Studio Code
- CircuitPython
- MicroPython
- Playdate
- Lua
- Google Tensor
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel