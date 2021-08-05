‘DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition’ is a new AR app for iOS users

Warner Bros is launching today’s DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app for iOS filled with exclusive Batman content, new digital comic books, mini-games, AR filters, and more.

Batman Bat-Tech Edition is a free app aimed at kids aged 6-12. With 13 different languages supported, this app plans to immerse users in narrative-driven technology-inspired activities with the power of Augmented Reality.

The app lets kids join Batman’s crime-fighting team, the Knightwatch, and experience the world of Batman, learning how to use his Bat-Tech to fight crime and help defend Gotham City from his evil adversaries

With the help of AR, kids will immerse themselves in the world of the iconic DC Super Hero who uses crime-fighting tech to help him foil the evil deeds of The Joker, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and other DC Super-Villains.

Through the app’s AR storytelling features, kids can play mini-games, transform photos with AR face filters and stickers, read exclusive digital comics, watch Batman Bat-Tech-themed video content and gain access to the Batcomputer, the super-computer where Batman’s tech secrets are stored.

“Batman is one of our most important franchises, so bringing together the DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products teams to develop this app featuring his fan-favorite gadgets and crime-fighting tech was a chance for us to give fans yet another way to engage with a favorite DC Super Hero,” said Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences.

Here are all the features with the Batman Bat-Tech Edition app:

Augmented reality (AR) missions: Through the new app’s AR features, kids become a member of Batman’s new Knightwatch team and immerse themselves in original Batman crime-fighting missions. The amazing AR provides a realistic 3D experience that draws upon engineering and design concepts to make Batman’s Bat-Tech come to life.

Through the new app’s AR features, kids become a member of Batman’s new Knightwatch team and immerse themselves in original Batman crime-fighting missions. The amazing AR provides a realistic 3D experience that draws upon engineering and design concepts to make Batman’s Bat-Tech come to life. Mini games : Users can play a Batman-themed mobile driving game where players test their skills at driving the Batmobile; Batarang Practice where players face off against the clock and find out how many targets they can knock down; and the Grapnel Launcher game where players must run and jump while utilizing Batman’s abilities to overcome obstacles.

: Users can play a Batman-themed mobile driving game where players test their skills at driving the Batmobile; Batarang Practice where players face off against the clock and find out how many targets they can knock down; and the Grapnel Launcher game where players must run and jump while utilizing Batman’s abilities to overcome obstacles. AR face filters : Kids can transform into Batman, The Joker, Batgirl and more of Gotham City’s most iconic characters using fun filters and can save photos and share them with friends and family.

: Kids can transform into Batman, The Joker, Batgirl and more of Gotham City’s most iconic characters using fun filters and can save photos and share them with friends and family. Sticker packs : Users can decorate photos with a variety of Batman-themed stickers, turning an ordinary shot into a cool Batman story.

: Users can decorate photos with a variety of Batman-themed stickers, turning an ordinary shot into a cool Batman story. Batman Bat-Tech video content: The app connects to the extremely popular DCKids’ YouTube channel. A new series, entitled “Batman Science Lab” will launch this fall exploring the real-world applications of Batman’s technology.

The app connects to the extremely popular DCKids’ YouTube channel. A new series, entitled “Batman Science Lab” will launch this fall exploring the real-world applications of Batman’s technology. New missions, games, filters, sticker packs, and video content will be added and updated on a regular basis to keep the app experience fresh and fun for kids.

You can find the app here on the App Store and at the Google Play Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: