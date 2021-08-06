AirPods with Wireless Charging Case drop to $130 in Friday’s best deals + $90 off M1 iMac, more

We’re heading into the weekend, and all of the best deals are following suit, as Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case have dropped to an all-time low at $130. That’s alongside a $90 discount on the 24-inch M1 iMac alongside the ecobee 1080p SmartCamera at $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $130

Amazon currently offers the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $130. Normally fetching $199, you’re looking at $69 in savings, as today’s offer marks the best price in months and returns to the all-time low set only twice before.

Equipped with a wireless charging case for refueling on a Qi pad, Apple AirPods enter as one of the most compelling pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. All of that prowess has Apple’s H1 chip to thank, which brings fast pairing and 24-hour battery life into the mix alongside Hey Siri support. Even with a new pair rumored to be launching later in the year, today’s price lets you get in on the action at a notable discount.

Save $90 on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac

Amazon currently offers the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-Core/8GB/256GB for $1,450. You’ll also be able to score the entry-level 7-Core model at $1,250. In either case, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offers returning prices to match the all-time lows at Amazon. Those who don’t mind going the open-box route can currently drop prices to as low as $1,209 at Best Buy.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

ecobee 1080p SmartCamera delivers HomeKit Secure Video at $80

ecobee currently offers its 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $80. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low last set in May. ecobee SmartCamera arrives in your smart home with 1080p feeds as well as HomeKit Secure Video support for cloud storage and added privacy benefits. That’s alongside motion detection features and support for the greatest ecobee security ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speaker review: More power and versatility [Video]

HTC Vive Pro 2 review from a Quest 2 owner’s perspective

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: