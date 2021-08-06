Apple Arcade hits 200 games with original and classic titles in its catalog

Apple Arcade is about to complete its second year next month, as the service was announced by Apple in March 2019 and then launched to the public in September of the same year. Weeks before its two-year anniversary, Apple Arcade has now achieved the mark of 200 games available in its catalog, which includes original and classic titles.

As noted by CNET, Apple’s gaming platform hit the 200-game mark on Friday following the addition of Super Stickman Golf 3 to the catalog. When Apple Arcade was released in 2019, it had about 100 exclusive titles available, but Apple had already promised that new games would be added every week.

In addition to exclusive games, Apple announced this year two new game categories for Apple Arcade, which are “Timeless Classics” and “App Store Greats.” More than 30 classic games have been added to Apple Arcade since April, including titles like Monument Valley, Cut the Rope, Fruit Ninja, and Angry Birds.

This marks a big move for Apple’s gaming service with a two-pronged approach. First, the big list of remastered iOS classics are sure to be a hit with both users old enough to have played the originals as well as new ones checking them out for the first time.

With Apple Arcade, users can download and play all games available in the catalog without advertisements or in-app purchases. The service requires a subscription of $4.99 per month, but is also included in the Apple One bundle. Most games can be played on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

