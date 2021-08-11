Latest Today at Apple tutorial shares how to make ‘Magic’ looping videos on iPhone [Video]

Apple’s new weekly installment of its online Today at Apple session highlights how to bring “Magic” to your videos with shooting and editing loops on iPhone and the Clips app. Check out the full 10-minute video tutorial below.

In its new online Today at Apple series that debuts new content every Wednesday, Apple’s Creative Pro Jahmyra connects with director Romain Laurent on how to make your videos stand out with loops, the unexpected, and more.

Along with iPhone, this latest lesson makes use of the Clips app and a few different techniques to create magical results.

The 10-minute video explores using different iPhone camera lenses, time-lapse, different locations, and perspectives, with three key steps:

Make a simple loop

Match your movement

Add something unexpected

Check out the fun new Today at Apple tutorial below and if you don’t have it already, the Clips app is available for free on the App Store.

