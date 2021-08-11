Latest Today at Apple tutorial shares how to make ‘Magic’ looping videos on iPhone [Video]

- Aug. 11th 2021 10:51 am PT

0

Apple’s new weekly installment of its online Today at Apple session highlights how to bring “Magic” to your videos with shooting and editing loops on iPhone and the Clips app. Check out the full 10-minute video tutorial below.

In its new online Today at Apple series that debuts new content every Wednesday, Apple’s Creative Pro Jahmyra connects with director Romain Laurent on how to make your videos stand out with loops, the unexpected, and more.

Previous sessions:

Along with iPhone, this latest lesson makes use of the Clips app and a few different techniques to create magical results.

The 10-minute video explores using different iPhone camera lenses, time-lapse, different locations, and perspectives, with three key steps:

  • Make a simple loop
  • Match your movement
  • Add something unexpected

Check out the fun new Today at Apple tutorial below and if you don’t have it already, the Clips app is available for free on the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Today At Apple

Today At Apple

Free creative sessions offered online and in Apple Stores.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12