PSA: Eevee’s Community Day in Pokémon GO is happening this weekend

One of the most beloved characters from Pokémon is back in the spotlight in Pokémon GO this weekend. Players all over the world will easily encounter Eevee.

According to a blog post by Niantic, this Community Day, which is a weekend this time, will happen from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time on Saturday and Sunday.

“In celebration of Eevee Community Day, stickers inspired by the Pokémon and its Evolutions will be available throughout August! You can get stickers inspired by Eevee by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop, while stickers inspired by its Evolutions will be available exclusively from the shop“

Trainers will be able to catch an Eevee that knows Last Resort and if the Pokémon is evolved until Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, the Eevolution will learn a special move:

Vaporeon : Scald

: Scald Jolteon : Zap Cannon

: Zap Cannon Flareon : Superpower

: Superpower Espeon : Shadow Ball

: Shadow Ball Umbreon : Psychic

: Psychic Leafeon : Bullet Seed

: Bullet Seed Glaceon : Water Pulse

: Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

Eevee is known for having multiple evolutions this is why Niantic is going to help trainers out this weekend:

Evolving Eevee into Sylveon will require only seven hearts instead of the usual 70;

There is an special Timed Research event available that rewards a Mossy Lure Module and a Glacial Lure Module so you can evolve Eevee into Leafeon or Glaceon.

There will be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, an Elite Fast TM, and an Elite Charged TM.

There are also some additional bonuses for those playing from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this weekend:

Shiny Eevee are easier to encounter;

Eevee can appear in a photo whe you take a snapshot;

For US$1.00, playres are able to access the Eevee Community Day-exclusive Special Research story, What You Choose to Be;

Eggs require one quarter their usual Hatch Distance;

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours;

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hour.s

Are you going out to catch some Eevee this weekend on Pokémon GO? Tell us in the comment section below.

