Tinder will soon roll out ID Verification to ensure profile authenticity

Popular dating app Tinder announced on Monday that the new “ID Verification” feature will soon be available to all users around the world. As the name suggests, this option will let users ensure that their profile on the social network is authentic and from a real person.

As noted by Gizmodo, ID Verification has already been tested on the Tinder app in Japan since 2019, and now, the feature will be expanded globally. Once this option becomes available, users will be able to use a government-issued document such as a passport or driver’s license to prove their identity.

The company mentions in a blog post that ID Verification will be optional at first, just like photo verification with selfies, but the company doesn’t seem to rule out making it mandatory in the future. Of course, the feature will immediately become mandatory in regions where such verification is required by law.

“We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with. And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process. We look forward to a day when as many people as possible are verified on Tinder.”

Tinder also says that ID Verification will be a process with a privacy-friendly approach, but there are no details on how the company will manage the documents submitted by users in terms of privacy and security.

Of course, the idea of identity verification is to make the app more secure for its users, as it’s quite common to deal with fake profiles in dating apps like Tinder. Combined with photo verification, Face-to-Face video chat, and even a “panic button,” Tinder believes ID Verification will help users to chat only with real people.

The Tinder app is available for free on the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: