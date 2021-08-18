Apple debuts ‘Play, Pause, Delete’ game show on YouTube, first episode with Coi Leray

Apple has launched a fun new game show series on its YouTube channel today called “Play, Pause, Delete.” It features popular artists sharing about themselves when it comes to their perspective on music, culture, and “everything inbetween.” The first episode is with rapper Coi Leray.

Here’s how Apple describes the new micro game show:

This is Play, Pause, Delete. A game show where we ask your favorite artists to make the tough decisions about music, culture, and everything in between. The rules are simple: We’ll give them three options from a series of personalized categories and watch as they select one to play, one to pause on, and one to delete.

The first episode with rapper Coi Leray aka Big Trend Setter is about 6 minutes long and covers everything from what music she’s listening to, thoughts on birthday gifts, favorite venues, superpowers, and more.

