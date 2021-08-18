Wednesday’s best deals: iPhone 11/12 models up to $449 off, MagSafe Charger $28, more

We’re now halfway through the work week with a collection of the best discounts headlined by up to $449 off iPhone 12 and 11 models with a sale at Woot. That’s alongside a great chance to get in on MagSafe with Apple’s official Charger at $28 and the Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $121. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Up to $449 on iPhone 12 and 11 sale goes live

Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished unlocked Apple iPhone 12 series devices on top of previous-generation iPhone 11 handsets with up to $449 in savings. Headlining all of the price cuts is the iPhone 12 Pro 128GB for $940. Typically fetching $999, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the all-time low and a rare chance to score the most recent release at a discount.

As the latest handset from Apple, iPhone 12 Pro arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to previous-generation models thanks to a squared-off form factor. Everything is centered around its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is powered by the A14 Bionic processor and backed by 128GB of onboard storage. Regardless of which of the four colorways you choose from, there’s Ceramic Shield glass for added durability, which completes the package alongside Face ID and a 3-sensor camera array around back. Even with a new handset slated to be announced next month, now is a great opportunity to save ahead of time.

Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger

Woot is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $28. Down from $39, you’re looking at the best price to date, which is $1 below our previous mention. MagSafe launched last fall as arguably the most defining feature of the iPhone 12 series devices, with the ability to recharge your handset at 15W without having to plug in a cable. Magnetically snapping to the back of your smartphone, it provides all of the perks of a cable without the inconvenience of being tethered to the charger.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio falls in price for first time this year

Amazon now offers the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $121. Typically fetching $199, you’re looking at $78 in savings as today’s offer slides down to make the first notable discount of the year and the second-best price to date that’s within $1 of the low.

Elevating your iPad Pro to help tackle school work this fall semester and more, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers physical keys to upgrade your typing experience. Snapping magnetically to the back of your device, the case uses a built-in Smart Connector so you won’t have to worry about charging, as well as a folio design to keep things covered when not in use. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model.

