Stacktrace Podcast 149: “Apple Watch development chooses you”

Prompted by recent rumors around a redesigned Apple Watch, John and Rambo discuss the state of the Watch as a platform, both as users, and from a development perspective. Also, managing an app’s colors, getting started with freelancing, and NSOperations.
Hosts
Links
- Working Copy
- Secure ShellFish
- Swift Playgrounds
- Defining dynamic colors in Swift
- CARROT Weather
- NSOperation/Operation
- Advanced NSOperations from WWDC 2015
