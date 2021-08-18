Twitter starts testing new feature to report misleading tweets in select countries

Twitter announced today that it’s testing a feature for users to report tweets that seem misleading. For now, this function will be available for some users in the US, South Korea, and Australia.

Twitter says its plans are “starting small.” Users from these countries will be able to find an “It’s misleading” flag after clicking on Report Tweet. The company says that it “may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work.”

This feature is likely the first step from another function that researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered a few months ago. At that time, Wong said Twitter was working on three different misinformation warning labels.

According to Wong, Twitter will prompt one of three warning labels depending on the tweet content, when this feature launches.

The company also introduced by the beginning of the year the “read before you retweet” pop-up to help users avoid misleading information.

When reporting a tweet users in the US, South Korea, and Australia, will find “It’s misleading” flag as well “I’m not interested in this tweet,” “It’s suspicious or spam,” “It’s abusive or harmful,” and “It expresses intentions of self-harm or suicide.”

For quite some time, Jane Manchun Wong has been breaking Twitter news regarding its verification program, Tip Jar, “Blue” paid subscription, and more.

The platform is introducing additional features on an almost weekly basis. Recently, the company unveiled its Ticketed Spaces feature, which lets creators charge people to participate in Spaces. Twitter also introduced its “Blue” paid subscription, with the ability to change the app’s icon, undo tweets, and more.

We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading – as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as “It’s misleading” after clicking on Report Tweet. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 17, 2021

