Latest Apple Pay promotion offers $2 off at Subway

Apple today announced a new promotion for users of Apple Pay, its digital payments service available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. This time, the company is offering a $2 discount on any Subway footlong for those who pay using Apple Pay.

The offer was confirmed on Thursday in an email sent by Apple to its customers located in the US. According to the company, the offer is valid from today until Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

In order to get the $2 discount, customers must add the code “APPLEPAY” at checkout when ordering a footlong in the Subway app for iOS. Of course, you need to pay using a credit or debit card registered with Apple Pay, otherwise the discount will not be applied.

Order ahead and save. With Apple Pay. Get $2 off any Footlong in the Subway app when you use Apple Pay and promo code APPLEPAY, through August 25.

In the email, Apple also highlighted some other apps and restaurants that let you order ahead with Apple Pay, such as DoorDash, Dunkin’ Donuts, Gopuff, and Instacart.

With Apple Pay, users can pay in stores with their credit or debit cards using only their iPhone or Apple Watch. The service also works on compatible apps and websites on iOS, watchOS, and macOS. You can learn how to set up Apple Pay on all of your devices in our full guide right here.

