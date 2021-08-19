Twitter launches Revue integration to directly promote paid newsletters in creator profiles

- Aug. 19th 2021 8:44 am PT

0

Twitter is rolling out a soft update for a new Revue newsletter feature for writers and publishers today. Making it easier for followers to sign up, Revue creators can now include a link to directly subscribe in their Twitter profile.

First unveiled back in January this year (via acquisition), Revue is Twitter’s service to help writers and publishers get paid for newsletters.

Today Revue is officially live with a soft launch of a new profile integration option that lets those following creators on Twitter to subscribe to their Revue newsletter right from their profile.

For now, all creators can use the new feature, but a small test group of Twitter users will see it appear. Revue didn’t share when it might be opening the new feature up fully.

As a refresher, two of the big selling points for Revue is a low 5% flat commission and as a creator, you own your list and can take it with you anytime.

Learn more about Twitter’s Revue on its website here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12