Twitter launches Revue integration to directly promote paid newsletters in creator profiles

Twitter is rolling out a soft update for a new Revue newsletter feature for writers and publishers today. Making it easier for followers to sign up, Revue creators can now include a link to directly subscribe in their Twitter profile.

First unveiled back in January this year (via acquisition), Revue is Twitter’s service to help writers and publishers get paid for newsletters.

Today Revue is officially live with a soft launch of a new profile integration option that lets those following creators on Twitter to subscribe to their Revue newsletter right from their profile.

For now, all creators can use the new feature, but a small test group of Twitter users will see it appear. Revue didn’t share when it might be opening the new feature up fully.

As a refresher, two of the big selling points for Revue is a low 5% flat commission and as a creator, you own your list and can take it with you anytime.

Learn more about Twitter’s Revue on its website here.

It’s here 🧡 Today, we’re starting to test a feature that allows people to subscribe to your Revue newsletter directly from your Twitter profile. It's available to all Revue creators immediately. To start though, your newsletters will show only for a test group on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/YDa1aOGeLM — Revue (@revue) August 19, 2021

