Deals: Powerbeats Pro fall to $180 alongside Nomad AirTags cases, Anker gear from $13, more

We’re heading into the weekend with all of the best deals headlined by a discount on the Powerbeats Pro to $180. That’s alongside a Nomad AirTags case sale and Anker’s latest collection of iPhone essentials from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Powerbeats Pro deliver Apple’s H1 chip for $180

Amazon now offers the Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $180 in several styles. With a $249 normal going rate, you’re looking at a notable chance to score the flagship Beats earbuds at a discount. Coming within $10 of our previous mention, this is the second-best price of the year on several of the colors and some of the best discounts since the new Studio Buds were released.

Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24 hours of playback and a workout-ready form factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Nomad launches AirTags case sale

Nomad is now ending the week by delivering some savings onto its collection of AirTags cases, mounts, and accessories. Right now, when you buy any three of its releases, you’ll score the fourth one entirely for FREE. This will take as much as 44% off your total, considering some of the covers are seeing pre-order discounts. While ratings are still coming in as these just started shipping, our recent Tested review dives in to take a closer look at the experience on the leather loop offering.

Headlining the collection is the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop at $25. The brand’s more simplistic AirTag Leather Loop enters with a Horween leather build that comes in three different styles. Adhering to your Apple item finder with 3M pads, the keychain can easily clip to your keys or backpack while keeping AirTags firmly in place. I’ve personally been rocking these for the past couple of months and can easily recommend.

Anker discounts iPhone essentials from $13

Anker is now back via its official Amazon storefront with a new sale to close out the week. With discounts on iPhone and Android essentials alongside more capable portable power stations and more, our top pick is the Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube for $26. Down from $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the 35% discount that’s $2 under our previous mention.

Anker’s PowerExtend Cube arrives with three AC outlets for tidying up the desk or nightstand charging setup. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports that pair with the 30W USB-C PD output to handle refueling smartphones and other accessories.

