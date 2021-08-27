macOS support comes to Parsec for Teams to enable low-latency remote desktop capabilities

Yesterday, Parsec announced support for its Parsec for Teams remote access software to macOS for the first time, and it can be used in commercial and personal environments. Parsec is one of the highest-performing remote access software products, so Mac users can use the software to connect back to remote Macs.

“When our customers called for greater controls and flexibility to enable their large workforces to work during the pandemic, we responded with two new products: Parsec for Teams and Parsec for Enterprise,” said Benjy Boxer, CEO, Parsec. “Loyal Mac creatives are now calling for support for their favorite operating system, and we’re responding with macOS hosting so they can enjoy all the benefits of Parsec on their high-powered Mac workstations.”

For people in fields that require high performance to work on these machines remotely. Using a tool like Parsec, employees can leave their Mac Pro or iMac at the office and use another computer at home to remotely control it.

Major animation, media and entertainment, and visual design firms, including Fox and Sid Lee, have already used Parsec’s macOS hosting as a solution for their Mac-based projects during the beta phase.

Boxer added, “Many compute-intensive projects and applications are on macOS-based hosts today, and many use Mac-only applications. Our customers now have the access, control, and security they need to work and collaborate remotely and safely on macOS environments.”

Parsec for Teams also adds a critical security layer for IT as files won’t leave the corporate network when working remotely so IT can avoid having to open up their network for remote file access or deploy a clunky VPN service.

